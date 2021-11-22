Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of SANM opened at $38.68 on Monday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.