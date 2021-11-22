Sarcophagus Market Capitalization Tops $23.54 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and approximately $23,661.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,515,931 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

