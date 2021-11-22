Satori Capital, Llc Sells 11,291 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 11,291 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $960,412.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $2,554,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $184,260.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 482,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,892. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

