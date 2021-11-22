SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 997,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 842,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 997.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of SBHGF stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.51. SBI has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.57.

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

