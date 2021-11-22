Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

