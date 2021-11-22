Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $39.89 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

