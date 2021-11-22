Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,071. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.