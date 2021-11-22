Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $85.70 and a one year high of $113.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.