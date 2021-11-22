Scott Investment Partners LLP Purchases 3,500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 3.7% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $234.86 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $236.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

