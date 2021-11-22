Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $95,072.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00227725 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

