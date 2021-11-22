SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Update

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVX. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SCVX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 661,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SCVX by 3,606.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 562,551 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in SCVX by 1,335.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 293,990 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SCVX during the 2nd quarter worth $2,967,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in shares of SCVX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 255,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVX opened at $9.98 on Monday. SCVX has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

