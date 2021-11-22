Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$79,714.80 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.57, for a total value of C$79,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,097 shares in the company, valued at C$10,445,216.25.

TSE:SEA traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.82. 69,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,317. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -464.07. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.95 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.23.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

