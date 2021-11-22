Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($1.15). Seagen posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of SGEN opened at $183.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $202.60.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,918 shares of company stock worth $32,069,325. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after buying an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after buying an additional 526,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

