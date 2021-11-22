Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $65.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 568,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 104,186 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

