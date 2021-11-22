Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Copa Holdings, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.21). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

CPA opened at $78.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.49. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Copa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

