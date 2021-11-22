SEEN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,669.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $36,669.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00005230 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00230515 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00088167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.