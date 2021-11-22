SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.32

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 3650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

