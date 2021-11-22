Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Up 6.7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.70. 9,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 452,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

