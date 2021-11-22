Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $100.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after acquiring an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

