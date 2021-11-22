Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Trading Down 0.5%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.08 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27). 17,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 261,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £160.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.45.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

