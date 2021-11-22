Sentinel (DVPN) Market Capitalization Achieves $148.92 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $148.92 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,315,172,303 coins and its circulating supply is 5,726,237,179 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

