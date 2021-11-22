Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Tops $29.09 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and $177,300.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

