Sharder Price Up 3% This Week (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Sharder coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $63,015.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

