Share Repurchase Plan Announced by Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

Primerica stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,445. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,950. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

