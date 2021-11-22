Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Short Interest Update

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,990,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,277,000.

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

