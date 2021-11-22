Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.08 or 0.00012614 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $336,385.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00092726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.65 or 0.07203661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.65 or 0.99935120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

