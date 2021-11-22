Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.86

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.86 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 22825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 320,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

