Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 3,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 35,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.5127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shoprite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

