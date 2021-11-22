Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expands By 17.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

ACMR opened at $96.20 on Monday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

