Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Increases By 16.8%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 36,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

