Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Grows By 15.8%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 14th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ADP opened at $237.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average of $206.53. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

