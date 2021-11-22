Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expands By 18.1%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,259,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

