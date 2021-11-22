Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Grows By 16.7%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CEN opened at $14.63 on Monday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

