Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Grows By 16.9%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 925,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

DAN stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. Dana has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

