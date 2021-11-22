Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Increases By 18.3%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Danakali has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
About Danakali
Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.