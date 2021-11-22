Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Increases By 18.3%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,455,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 1,231,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.9 days.

DVDCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.