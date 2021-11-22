Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expands By 16.2%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41. DaVita has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

