Short Interest in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Rises By 16.9%

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Domtar stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Domtar has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domtar in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

