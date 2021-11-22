Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Expands By 15.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 135,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of ETX stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.