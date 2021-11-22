Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Expands By 16.1%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 204,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZGO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EZGO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZGO opened at $2.63 on Monday. EZGO Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

