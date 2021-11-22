Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Expands By 15.4%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. 36,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

