Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rises By 18.1%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth about $4,846,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth about $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

