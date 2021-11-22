Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rises By 17.2%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 14th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 889,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 64.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $304.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average of $288.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

