Short Interest in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Increases By 16.8%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 393,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 64.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,359,000 after purchasing an additional 248,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LCI Industries by 422.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 153,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $122.99 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

