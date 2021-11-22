Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Rises By 15.5%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,919,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGTI opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. MGT Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

