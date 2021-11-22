Short Interest in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Declines By 16.4%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 112,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.69. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,382. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.13.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

