Short Interest in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Increases By 15.5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 444,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $691.99 million, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.02.
Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
About Renalytix AI
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
