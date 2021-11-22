Short Interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Increases By 17.8%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 279,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

