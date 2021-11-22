Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 14.9%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 14th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPOT opened at $259.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.25.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

