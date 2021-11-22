Short Interest in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Grows By 15.4%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 673,100 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 583,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Dawson James raised their price target on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get SRAX alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.13. 1,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,528. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SRAX will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.